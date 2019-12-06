Bay Head to usher in Yuletide season

BAY HEAD — The 38th annual Christmas Walk weekend will usher in the holiday season this evening with a variety of musical entertainment, holiday decor, delicious treats, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more aimed at getting residents and visitors of all ages into the Christmas spirit.

The Bay Head Business Association is once again sponsoring the annual Bay Head Christmas Walk weekend, with festivities kicking off between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with the annual lighting of the luminaries.

“Back in the very early 1980’s I was down at my beach house and drove into town on a Friday night and it was dark, there were no lights, it wasn’t Christmasey and a lot for the stores were empty,” Bay Head Business Association member Evalyn Shippee recalled.

“Most everybody decorated with fresh greenery, which doesn’t have lights or anything and it was funny our advertising rep … was talking about it and she said ‘you know there is a town up north that is having a Christmas walk’ and I said ‘maybe we’ll try that.’

“So our first year was 1982 and within a year or two we had lights on all of the buildings, we had decorations up by Thanksgiving and just a lot of people knew this was happening and we were the first ones to put candlelights out and we have been doing that every year but one.

“Each year it grows because first off, it’s fun, the stores are open on Friday night with refreshments, there’s local food, there’s music, there’s Christmas caroling, they light the tree, Santa comes in on a firetruck and it is a very homey small-town community celebration.”

