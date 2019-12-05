St. Mark CYO remembers children in need

SEA GIRT— With Christmas music playing in the background and the spirit of the holidays in the air, the St. Mark Christian Youth Organization [CYO] of Sea Girt packed up and wrapped more than 50 shoeboxes full of useful goodies headed to children in need.

A project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, Operation Christmas Child provides shoeboxes stuffed with a number of items ranging from toys to toiletries and gifts them to children in the United States and around the world. The recipients may be affected by poverty, natural disaster or war.

“The kids just absolutely loved it,” CYO Director Mary Reilly said. “The kids love doing it. It’s really a festive event.”

This year the presents were dropped off at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Point Pleasant, a dropoff point for Operation Christmas Child.

The group is also participating in Operation Christmas Candy, working with Missionaries of Charity in Asbury Park. They are collecting bags of candy, pre approved by the prison systems that are delivered on Christmas Day by nuns.

“They know they are indirectly visiting people in prison,” Reilly said. “They’re sending their good wishes through the candy.”



This is an excerpt of the print article.

