PTA Breakfast with Santa gets all ages participating

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Nothing brings a community together better than breakfast, Santa Claus and the holiday spirit. It’s what has made Spring Lake Heights’ annual Breakfast with Santa a tradition for more than a decade.

As the PTA Treasurer and member of the school community for eight years, Susie Caamano looks forward to the breakfast every year.

“This is my favorite event,” she said. “There are no expectations. It’s just to bring everybody together, getting ready for the holiday season, to see Santa Claus. It’s a memory maker. We hope it’s something that the kids grow up, grow older and remember.”

But in the beginning, there was something missing — participation for students in the higher grade of the K-8 school..

“We needed volunteers and wanted to get the older kids involved,” Mrs. Caamano said.

So the craft element was added to the event. The older students from the eighth grade were given volunteer hours to lead that section. Members of the National Junior Honor Society also earn volunteer hours during the community school event each year while Spring Lake Heights cheerleaders have helped serve the food for the past four years.

