The month of December brings magical enchantment to the air as the holiday season makes spirits merry and bright. Holiday decorations and twinkling lights adorn homes, storefront windows and town streets as sounds of carolers and Christmas music ring out. Downtowns are bustling as holiday shoppers search for the perfect gift to make someone’s season brighter. Area towns ramp up their calendars with holiday events for a festive season to be had by all.

MAKE YOUR OWN WREATH

Evergreen Holiday Wreaths will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Program Room at Cooper Environmental Center at Cattus Island County Park, Toms River; on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Beach Complex in Ocean County Park in Lakewood; and on Friday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Program Room at Jakes Branch County Park in Beachwood.

During each workshop, enjoy the scent of holiday greens as you make your own homemade wreath with evergreens cut from Ocean County parks, wire and wreath frame, which are all provided. Don’t forget to bring your own hand-pruners and gloves.

Celebrate the holiday season with Ocean County Parks & Recreation and for a $12 fee, take home a beautiful handmade wreath. For more information, visit oceancountyparks.org.

THE HISTORIC VILLAGE AT ALLAIRE

Get in the holiday spirit at The Historic Village at Allaire State Park in Wall Township with a magical Allaire Christmas Lantern Tour as you stroll through the village by candlelit lantern learning about Christmas in the 1800s.

On Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, tours leave every 15 minutes from 5 – 8 p.m. The walking tours last roughly 90 minutes and guests can delight in the spirit of Christmas past with traditions and holiday decorations. Whether you look forward to the Christmas Lantern Tours each year or you’re hoping to create a new holiday tradition, you will be sure to experience music, history and theater during the final village tours of the 2019 season.

Keep the holiday spirit going by also taking part in Christmas at Allaire on Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Allaire invites guests to celebrate the traditions of Christmas past in the Historic Village while experiencing the sights and aromas of an Early American Christmas with carolers, dancing, hearth cooking, Santa and more.

The day will be full of fun interactive programs and visitors can also bring their holiday cards to be sent from Allaire’s historic Post Office located in the General Store. For more information about both events and ticket purchases, visit allairevillage.org.

CHRISTMAS AT THE MUSEUM

The Brick Township Historical Society presents its annual Christmas celebration with this year’s theme “Santa’s Workshop” at the Havens Homestead Museum in Brick.

The museum and other buildings will be decked out in festive trimmings on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. The celebration will feature costumed docents, live entertainment and refreshments.

Stop into the Lizzie Herbert Gift Shop, which will feature holiday specials. Santa is said to be stopping in for photo opportunities if he can get away from the North Pole. There will be a donation of $5 for adults and children under 5 are admitted free. For more information, visit bricktownshiphistoricalsociety.com.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA AND HOLIDAY CRAFT AND SHOPPING BAZAAR

iPlay America, in Freehold Township, invites you to join them for their fifth annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet, which includes eggs, assorted breakfast breads, yogurt and granola, pancakes, fresh fruit and more. During breakfast, Santa will be walking around and greeting guests at their tables while Miss Sheri performs live. Dance and sing along with the whole family as you join in the fun. Don’t forget to get a professional quality photo of your family with Santa Claus.

New this year are Christmas activities that can be added on to be a part of the Christmas fun. Participants can join Mrs. Claus in decorating Christmas cookies for Ol’ Saint Nick and making magical reindeer treats to prepare for the arrival of Santa and his reindeers.

There will also be a Holiday Craft and Shopping Bazaar presented by CentralJersey.com on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Event Center at iPlay America. The bazaar is a free event and will be a great opportunity to find holiday gifts the whole family can enjoy.

For tickets to Breakfast with Santa and more information on each event, visit iplayamerica.com.

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

The Ocean Grove Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 2019 Victorian Holiday Festival House and Inn Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Tour tickets are $35 and will go on sale starting Nov. 1. Tour tickets will be available online, at the Chamber Office, 81 Main Ave., or by mail. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Victorian Holiday House & Inn Tour will take place with eight houses, four inns and a tent open for visits. The tour is self-guided and there will be a complimentary jitney service to shuttle patrons. Maps will be available the day of the event at the Chamber office.

Stick around after the tour and join the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association and the greater Ocean Grove community for the Live Nativity at 5 p.m. in the Great Auditorium. Following the Live Nativity, the Tree Lighting & Community Sing-a-long will take place in Auditorium Square Park at 6 p.m.

There will also be exhibits at the Historical Society of Ocean Grove and the Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Boutique.

Keep the holiday spirit alive on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. with the Holiday Festival, which will feature carolers, photos with Santa, store-wide events and more throughout Ocean Grove.

Ocean Grove Area Chamber of Commerce invites all to shop downtown Ocean Grove for all their holiday needs and make the season bright by supporting small business. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit oceangrovenj.com.

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR AND CHRISTMAS TRAIN DISPLAY

Garden State Central Model Railroad Club and the InfoAge Science Center, in Wall, present the annual Holiday Train Show with operating layouts, hands-on displays and photos with Santa. Take part in the fun from noon until 5 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. Donations of $7 for adults and $3 for children will be accepted as admission.

On Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, adults who bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots” will receive free admission. Remember, this might be the only toy a child receives.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NewJerseyHolidayTrainShow.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOWS

Local tradition returns for the 2019 Christmas season with a new location and a revamped show. The Christmas Light Show returns for its 12th year at “The All New McCanns” at Spring Meadow Golf Course in Wall Township. Shows will be held on Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5:45 and 7:30 p.m.

Each show will run for approximately 25 minutes. The show is free, but donations of $25 for a family of four and $10 for an individual adult are suuggested. These donations will benefit RallyCap Sports, which is a nonprofit 501[c]3 charity that sponsors sports programs and builds facilities for children with disabilities. For more information on the return of this Jersey Shore tradition, visit thechristmaslightshow.com.

The Sisti Family Christmas Lights, 300 Pitney Ave., Spring Lake, is on display daily from 5 – 10:15 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with 24,000 Christmas lights that are half synced to music. For the full experience tune to 103.9FM WBEN to listen to holiday music that’s synced with the light show. Check out The Sisti Family Christmas Lights Facebook page for any updates.

Johnny’s Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza, 3 Bauer Ave., Hazlet, will display lights from 6 to 10 p.m. each night during the month of December. Walk up the driveway under the lighted trellis to view over three dozen inflatable decorations and 200,000-and-growing lights. Stay up to date on visits from Santa and the Grinch and more during the light show by following Johnny’s Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza on Facebook.

JENKINSON’S BOARDWALK

Take in Jenkinson’s “Sea of Lights,” an indoor holiday lights spectacular, that will be lighting up the Aquarium and Pavilion on Dec. 13, 14, 20-22 and 27 & 28 from 6 – 9 p.m. Take part in Jenkinson’s winter wonderland, which includes treats, crafts, pictures with Santa & friends, games and more.

The Aquarium Gift Shop and Pavilion Arcade will also be open. For more information, visit jenkinsons.com/events-list.

HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

Six Flags Holiday in the Park makes a magical return to the amusement park in Jackson Township on select days until Jan. 1. The park transforms into a festive winter wonderland full of interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit and enchanting experiences to create special family fun memories.

New for 2019, guests can look forward to more lights, more rides and more magic than ever before at Holiday in the Park. Meet and greet with new guests visiting for the holiday season like Evergreen Queen, Mrs. Claus and a couple of Santa’s reliable reindeer. Enjoy magical show-stoppers and experience the icy world of frost as you step into a holiday cirque spectacular. Guests can be a part of the show and display their best moves at Spinnin’ Saturdays with DJ Tinsel Tunes.

Other holiday attractions include Holiday Harmonies, The Elf That Saved Christmas!, Poinsettia Princess, Mrs. Claus, Peppermint Princess, Holiday Firepits, Frost, Toy Soldiers, Reindeer, Snow Queen and King and Santa’s House.

Special treats and unique food are on the menu for Holiday in the Park so make your own s’mores, try a traditional holiday meal or grab a Christmas-inspired funnel cake.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit sixflags.com.

CHRISTMAS AT THE HISTORIC LONGSTREET FARM

Celebrate the holiday spirit at the Historic Longstreet Farm in Holmdel with free and festive events.

The Sounds of Christmas will be heard on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 – 3 p.m. as guests celebrate the holidays by visiting the beautiful Longstreet farmhouse at Holmdel Park. Historic Longstreet Farm invites you to enjoy the welcoming warmth of this historic home with the backdrop of wistful music as Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 – 3 p.m., enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas Sing-a-Long as Rich Marzec plays Christmas melodies on the accordion in the Longstreet farmhouse.

Take part in a Visit with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22, from noon – 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy an Old-Fashioned Victorian Christmas where children can visit with Santa and then take a walk to the farmhouse and have a cup of hot cider. Don’t forget your camera!