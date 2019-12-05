Here comes Santacon, here comes Santacon…

Santas will be on the loose this December as they flock to various locations in Monmouth and Ocean counties for annual Santacon events. That’s right, Santa is leaving the North Pole for a few Jersey Shore visits before getting ready for his big travel night on Christmas Eve. Take part in the holiday season with Santas and elves and reindeer … oh my! These Santa style events will be making spirits bright while raising funds and awareness for local charities. Enjoy these merry festivities while giving back and remembering what Christmas really is all about.

SANTACON SEASIDE HEIGHTS 2019

SantaCon Seaside Heights 2019 officially begins on Saturday, Dec. 21, at noon at Hooks Bar & Grill, 1320 Boulevard, Seaside Heights. Participants may start at any participating venue, but Hooks Bar is the initial meeting point for all Santas and helpers.

Santa strongly recommends all participants begin at this start point because it is the only time of day in which all participating Santas will be together and that is certainly a spectacle to be seen. After departing from Hooks, SantaCon Seaside Heights encourages all SantaCon-goers to either guide their own sleigh and plan a route for themselves and their elves ahead of time or just show up and see where the holiday spirit takes you.

Still unsure of what SantaCon actually is? According to SantaCon Seaside Heights website, SantaCon is a nondenominational, noncommercial, nonpolitical and nonsensical Santa Claus convention that occurs once a year for absolutely no reason. SantaCon assures that this event is your chance to spread holiday cheer in the most magical and absurd way possible.

Those in attendance should make sure to dress to impress in full costume and strictly a Santa hat will just not do. Make yourself the most festive of all. While Santas may be the majority, participants should feel free to be creative and dress up as any festive character that they wish from Santa himself to Mrs. Claus to an elf, a reindeer, a toy soldier and more.

All participants should bring at least two nonperishable food items for Santa’s food drive and one unwrapped toy for a local charity. The 2019 charity is once again Chive Charities and SantaCon Seaside Heights would like to gift those who donate.

For a $25 donation you will receive a beer mug that will get you special deals on Miller Lite from all of the participating bars and restaurants as well as raffle tickets with a $10 value for various prizes. Those who donate will also receive a poker run entry with a $5 value and an embroidered patch, which is a new and unique patch design each year with a removable safety pin so you can show your attendance for years to come.

Any Santas that made an online donation must pick up their SantaCon Seaside Heights 2019 Mug and Patch at the starting point, Hooks Bar. They will be available for pick up while supplies last.

Spread holiday cheer and tag all of your photos and posts throughout the day on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with #SCSH.

For more information on SantaCon Seaside Heights 2019, visit santaconshnj.com.

ASBURY PARK SANTACON 2019

The Asbury Park SantaCon Crawl will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, with the Official SantaCon Kickoff Party from noon to 6 p.m. at Porta, 911 Kingsley St., Asbury Park. The Porta SantaCon kickoff party is proudly sponsored by the Palaweno Beer Co. The first 100 SantaCon partygoers will receive a complimentary red SantaCon.org official high quality plush Santa hat. The Santa hat will make a perfect accessory for the day’s festivities.

SantaCon is an annual event that takes place in communities all over our nation and Asbury Park once again made the list of cities. According to SantaCon.org’s website, SantaCon is an event that brings thousands of enthusiastic Santa suit-wearing partygoers to the streets in order to support their local communities, charities and, of course, the holiday season. In addition the website shares that the event is growing each year and that there are SantaCon events of all sizes in hundreds of cities across the globe.

The Santa-themed kickoff party will feature a live DJ throughout the entire event as well as Palaweno Brewery swag given out for free to all attendees. With capacity for hundreds of jolly Santas, Porta is the perfect place to ring in the holiday season and celebrate in good cheer, according to Santacon.org’s website.

Santacon.org will be bringing guests the best Santa atmosphere in all of South Jersey and there will be drink specials available for all Santacon partygoers. Those in attendance can join the hundreds of other Santas making their way through the streets of Asbury Park having a jolly good time at the area’s participating establishments.

Asbury Park SantaCon is once again raising awareness for the Jersey Shore Rescue Mission, a Gospel Rescue Mission in Asbury Park that provides meals, emergency services and rehabilitation programs. For more information on Jersey Shore Rescue and ways to donate to the organization go online to JerseyShoreRescue.org.

For more information on this year’s SantaCon or to purchase tickets in advance, visit santacon.org.