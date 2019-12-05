THE STONE PONY

“Another ‘90s New Years Eve” returns to The Stone Pony to kick off the New Year with some of the best ‘90s acts of all time presented by Dark City Entertainment. The Black Clouds will be performing Nirvana, Judo Chop will perform Rage Against the Machine, The Tide Bends will perform Oasis, Wetbrain will perform Modest Mouse, Eric Mason Band will be performing R.E.M. and Karma Bandit & Jeff Linden with the Black Spot Society will perform Green Day.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show is all ages. Tickets are $20 in advance plus applicable surcharges and $25 at the door.

WHITE SANDS SEABASE LOUNGE

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Gala with an open bar and champagne toast, cocktail hour, buffet dinner, dessert, DJ and photo booth for $160 per person.

MCLOONE’S PIER HOUSE

Enjoy live entertainment and dance the night away featuring Nicole Cocco with Chris Scialfa and Bob Gizzi in the Atlantic Room, located on the second level beginning at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and guests can enjoy a cocktail reception with a champagne toast at midnight and party favors for $74.95 per person plus tax and 18 percent service charge.

There will also be live entertainment by Soular Rhythm Duo at 9 p.m. in the main dining room. From 8:30 p.m. to closing guests can enjoy a pre-fixe menu with three courses for $59.95 per person plus tax and 18 percent service charge with a champagne toast and party favors included.

MJ’S

New Year’s Eve with no cover, no minimum and no pressure at your nearest MJ’s location.

The Buttonwood Manor at MJ’s Matawan features a five hour open bar from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m., formal four course meal with a champagne toast at midnight and DJ Billy Reybert spinning today’s hits and yesterday’s classics. Advance sale tickets are $95 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Eat, drink and celebrate at MJ’s Middletown, MJ’s Spotswood, MJ’s Tinton Falls and MJ’s Neptune with $6 cocktails and martinis, $5 house wines, $4 selected brand shots and $3 selected brand draft beers from 8 p.m. until midnight in the bar area only. There will also be a complimentary midnight champagne toast and MJ’s full food menu available, plus amazing New Year’s Eve dinner specials starting at 4 p.m.

MJ’s Bayville will also feature $6 cocktails and martinis, $5 house wines, $4 selected brand shots and $3 selected brand draft beers from 8 p.m. until midnight in the bar area only. There will also be a complimentary midnight champagne toast and MJ’s full food menu available plus New Year’s Eve dinner specials starting at 4 p.m. DJ Giuseppe will be playing the best music ever from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s plus today’s greatest hits. There will also be a complimentary continental breakfast served at 1 a.m. until food supplies last.

LEGGETT’S

Take part in a New Year’s Eve Party beginning at 9 p.m. Bring on 2020 with Leggett’s Mix all night, a champagne toast, drink and food specials, no cover and more. Jersey Shore Running Club’s 16th Annual New Year’s Eve Twilight Fun Run/Walk & Party will kick off the fun at 4 p.m. with a two-mile run or walk on the Manasquan Beach Walk and a few local streets followed by a celebration at Leggett’s.

MARTELL’S TIKI BAR

Ring in 2020 with live entertainment by The BStreet Band, Tribute to the Boss. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet with everything from Prime Rib to a Raw Bar as well as an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight with a champagne toast for VIP tickets at $100 per person. General admission tickets are $50 per person and include passed hors d’oeuvres and an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight with a champagne toast. There will be a $15 increase after Dec. 25. The night will also feature music by DJ Charlie Buckets.

RIVER ROCK

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Party with live entertainment by Event Horizon Band and DJ.

MARTELL’S WATERS EDGE

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2020 with two different package options. In the Upstairs Lounge, General tickets are $50 per person and include music by DJ Dante Cioffi, an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, a champagne toast and passed hors d’oeuvres. Ticket prices valid until Christmas and will go up after. In the Downstairs Lounge VIP Tickets are $100 per person and include a full food buffet with Prime Rib Carving and Raw Bar stations, live entertainment by Katfish Lucy, an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight and a champagne toast.

BAR ANTICIPATION

DJ Mike Nice and Emcee Bryan ring in the new year with nine hours of entertainment, four sets from Big Bang Baby, and partying until 4 a.m.

Choose from two party packages, which include a midnight champagne toast, party favors, heated outdoor tents, free transportation and more. VIP reserved seating and bottle service are also available. Tickets for Package #1 are $45 in advance and $55 after Dec. 24. Tickets for Package #2 are $15 in advance $25 after Dec. 24.

BUM ROGERS

Annual NYE bash featuring a top-shelf open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, lavish dinner buffet, hats, noisemakers, a champagne toast at midnight and music by Rock Bottom Band and DJ. Tickets are $110 per person and $200 per couple.

BEACHCOMBER BAR & GRILL

New Year’s Eve tickets are available for the hottest party of the year with live entertainment from The Flying Mueller Brothers! Doors open at 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four-hour open bar, a cold buffet at 8 p.m. and a hot dinner buffet at 10 p.m. There will also be a free champagne toast at midnight, party favors and a free breakfast as well. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and can be picked up at the bar at anytime.

BARELI’S BY THE SEA

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the shore and reserve your tickets now. From 9 p.m. to midnight for $100 per person, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner, open bar, champagne toast at midnight, live music and party favors. General admission is $50 per person and includes hors d’ oeuvres, an open bar and champagne toast at midnight.

SIMKO’S BAR & GRILL

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Simko’s with a New Year’s Eve Dinner, which will feature the regular menu and specials. There will also be a midnight celebration with champagne to ring in the new year.

PROVING GROUND WATERFRONT DINING

Proving Ground’s NYE Roaring 20’s Party kicks off at 7 p.m. Toast with Proving Ground this New Year’s Eve to ring in 2020 with a 1920’s style. The night will feature live music by The Carnival Dogs upstairs and a DJ downstairs for guests to dance the night away. Tickets include a four-course dinner, limited open bar, midnight complimentary champagne toast and late night breakfast buffet. Tickets are $136.

THE SALTY WHALE & GUESTHOUSE

Join The Salty Whale for a Friend Zone New Year’s Eve Celebration. There will be a free champagne toast at midnight and also hats, horns, tiaras, etc. Salty Whale invites you to ring in the new decade with them, Roaring 20’s here we come.

DONOVAN’S REEF

New Year’s Eve at Donovan’s Reef will feature live entertainment by The Sonic Pulse from 8 p.m. to midnight, no cover, free buffet and drink specials.

IVY LEAGUE AND CHAPTER HOUSE

Spend New Year’s Eve at Ivy League or Chapter House to ring in the new year. Ivy League’s New Year’s Eve Celebration will feature a special dinner menu, party hats, noise makers and a champagne toast at midnight. Chapter House’s New Year’s Eve will feature a special menu and a champagne toast at midnight.

THE ASBURY

Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2020 at The Asbury Hotel while you party through the decades from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with DJ Atom Worth and DJ Values. Enjoy music from the 70’s at 9 p.m., 80’s at 10 p.m., 90’s at 11 p.m. and the 00’s at 12 a.m. The night will feature an open bar until midnight as well as light passed hors d’oeuvres and VIP options.

ASBURY FESTHALLE & BIERGARTEN

Ring in the new year Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten-style. At 6 p.m. in the Halle, they will be celebrating the German New Year Drop and will have the Demolition Bass Band playing. From 9 p.m. to midnight, there will be a Rooftop Party with a heated tent, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar featuring DJ Mike Merrel. Tickets will be $70 per person plus tax and gratuity when you purchase your tickets online in advance. Tickets will be $75 per person plus tax and gratuity when you purchase at the door.

EVENTIDE GRILLE

New Years EVE’ntide is an all inclusive deal and guests can dance straight into 2020. The night will feature a buffet and hors d’oeuvres from 8 to 11 p.m., No Limit Entertainment featuring DJ Steve from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and an open bar from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. as well as a champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Cost is $75 plus tax and 20 percent gratuity for a total of $92.48 per person.