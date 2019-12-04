William ‘Bill’ Wingard

Star News Group Staff
William “Bill” Wingard, 92, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 after a brief illness. 

Bill was a lifelong resident of Spring Lake, born on Aug. 31,1927. Bill enjoyed growing up at the beach; attending grammar school and then graduating from Asbury Park High School in 1945. He enlisted in the