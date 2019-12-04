Michael George Blake, 62, of Point Pleasant, died at Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center in Brick on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Mr. Blake was born in Newark and lived in East Orange until moving to Point Pleasant in 1971. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School and was employed by
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)