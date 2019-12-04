Daniel G. Chadwick

By
Star News Group Staff
-
54 views

Rev. Daniel G. Chadwick, 85, of Lakewood, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Born and raised in Point Pleasant, he was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. He moved to Brick in 1962 and has lived in Lakewood since 2003.

Dan served as pastor of the First Assembly of God Church, Point