Theresa A. Fabian, 61, of Wall Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Theresa was born and raised in the Flushing section of Queens, New York.

Predeceased by her parents, Francis Himmel and Kathleen [Daly] Himmel, she was the youngest of their three daughters.

After graduating from Monsignor Scanlan High School in