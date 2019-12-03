Historic Gottlieb building purchased ahead of demolition

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — With demolition set to begin this week, a last-minute sale of the borough’s 113-year-old Gottlieb building on Arnold Avenue will preserve the historic structure.

“If there was no deal… it was literally getting torn down this week,” said mayor-elect Paul Kanitra, who announced the sale at a press conference outside the building on Tuesday.

Residents Steve and Sue Fisher purchased the Gottlieb building from developer Joseph Carannante for just under $1 million, they said, with plans for major restorations and creating a place to benefit the community.

The new owners said they plan to put at least another $1 million into renovations to restore the building.

