Students collaborate to give back to their community

LAVALLETTE — Students at Lavallette Elementary School partnered to learn about the importance and joy of giving back to their community.

Teachers Michael Hajisafari and Jane Stoll partnered up the second- and eighth-graders to participate in a hands-on Thanksgiving donation project. The students spent three days starting Thursday, Nov. 21, constructing bicycles to donate to a local church.

Working together, the students built four bicycles and enjoyed the seasonal gift of giving.

“The students learned about the meaning of Thanksgiving and how important it is to give back to the community,” said Mr. Hajisafari. “They were engaged and this team-building activity was not only fun, but also promoted reading and following directions, following sequential order, working together in a group, and using coordination to manipulate various tools.”

The students donated the bicycles at The Union Church of Lavallette. The new rides will be given out during the holiday season along with educational books for local youngsters.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.