Dominic Anthony Failla, 89, of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

He was born in Newark and lived in Point Pleasant for many years.

Dominic was a Police Detective for 32 years for the Newark Police Department retiring in 1989. He proudly served our country in the United