Wall takes down Manasquan, 14-6, on Thanksgiving Day

The Wall football team made history on Thanksgiving with its 12th win of the season, defeating Manasquan, 14-6.

It was a defensive battle from the start with strong winds preventing either team from getting into an offensive rhythm.

Casey Larkin ripped off a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Knights a 7-0 lead.

A Logan Peters TD run made it 14-0 in the third quarter before Manasquan made things interesting with a long TD pass to Tyler Callahan.

The Warriors missed an extra point to keep the score 14-6, and on the final drive of the game, the Crimson Knights’ Matt Dollive intercepted Manasquan quarterback Cam Teza to seal the win.

Wall broke its program record for wins Thursday with its 12th and improved to 12-0 on the year.

The Knights will play in an NJSIAA bowl game next Sunday vs. Woodrow Wilson at Rutgers University.

