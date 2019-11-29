School club bakes, cooks and creates for the holidays

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — At Point Pleasant Beach High School [PPBHS], one club has been extremely active gathering, baking, creating, all gearing up for one of the students’ most popular holiday events.

The school’s Food and Fashion Club, started by director Mary Crincoli, the school’s Home Economics teacher, brings students together to complete projects often to raise money and help others. Currently, club members are preparing for their annual Holiday Open House

“Our club is made up of food-lovers, fashion-lovers, and artists who work together on many projects,” said Ms. Crincoli on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Ms. Crincoli started the club seven years ago when she came to PPBHS.

“I did it for other schools and I just knew that it was a great place for the club because of the community involvement and how everybody comes around to really help out,” she said.

One of the club’s largest events, the annual Holiday Open House offers attendees samples of delicious recipes and sells homemade soups, skillet dinners and cookie mixes, all beautifully packaged and ready for gift giving.

