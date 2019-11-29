Ocean Medical to add heart and vascular center

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean County Medical Center announced plans to construct a new Heart and Vascular Center to address a growing need for these services in the area.

The 17,750 square foot, $19.5 million facility will combine different cardiovascular services on one floor to address an increase in cardiovascular patients at the hospital. Over the past three years, cardiovascular services have increased 28 percent, the hospital announced at an event last Thursday.

The reveal for the plans took place in the space where the new facility is planned, above the emergency room, and is set to undergo construction beginning this December.

Dr. Jason Kreitner, the chief hospital executive at Ocean Medical Center, said this new facility is a “transformational milestone” for the hospital.

The center will have “three multi-purpose cardiovascular labs, a multipurpose OR [operating room] for cardiovascular treatment and diagnosis. Two labs will be fully equipped hybrid rooms plus shell space for a third for future growth,” he said. There will also be 10 prep and recovery rooms.

The new center is planned to be opened by June 2021, Dr. Kreitner said, before showing a 3-D video rendering of what the room will be transformed into. The hybrid nature of the facility will allow doctors to interact to better treat patients all in one space.

