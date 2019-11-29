Holidays kick off in Brick with tree lighting

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Hundreds gathered at the municipal complex on Tuesday for the township’s annual tree lighting ceremony featuring for the first time the township’s new towering Norwegian spruce tree.

The parking lot along Chambers Bridge Road was transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with a snow machine showering flakes on attendees and a model Polar Express for children to play on.

Mayor John Ducey welcomed the crowd, acknowledging that although it wasn’t even Thanksgiving, Christmas is only four weeks away and the township couldn’t wait any longer for the tree to be illuminated.

“I can’t believe it’s the Christmas season already. The year’s gone by so fast ….” Mayor Ducey said.

The mayor, joined by town council members, asked for everyone to take a brief moment of silence to remember legendary Brick Township football coach and former municipal official Warren Wolf, who passed away last week.

“Hopefully everyone has a chance to enjoy this holiday season, take it slow, try to get everything out of the way to enjoy time with your family. We wanted to make sure that this is the beginning of that,” Mayor Ducey said.

