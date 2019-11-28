Walk of Remembrance set for Nov. 30 in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Luminaries will line Main Street in Manasquan in remembrance of lost loved ones, as part of the fourth annual Light a Life Walk of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The walk is sponsored by Manasquan Bank with support from the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce, and will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. The rain date is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at the same time.

“Holidays are really hard times for bereaved people and the onset of the holiday season can be very difficult, especially for newly bereaved people,” said Lynn Snyder, executive director of Common Ground Grief Center.

“We do it just to raise awareness and people really enjoy having a luminary in memory of their person,” she added.

Luminaries can be purchased for a donation of $10 in honor of or in memory of a loved one and will be displayed along Main Street with the person’s name.

To purchase a luminary, visit https://commongroundgriefcenter.ejoinme.org/lightalife; visit stores including Squan Family Dentistry, 54 Broad St. [Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.] or Bouquets to Remember, 123 Main St. [Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.]; or mail a check to Common Ground at 67 Taylor Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.