VNA to honor two men at annual Holiday Bash in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE— The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey [VNA] will honor two local men at its Holiday Bash on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Jim Hickey, of Spring Lake, and Mike Jensen, of Brielle, will be honored for their many years of dedication to, and support of, the VNA.

“I’m very humbled and extremely honored quite frankly,” said Mr. Hickey.

Mr. Jensen echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “It’s a wonderful honor.”

The Holiday Bash will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spring Lake Golf Club, 901 Warren Ave. The event, featuring music by The Pat Roddy Band with Billy Lawler, will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a dinner buffet and dancing.

A 50/50 raffle as well as silent auction, offering attendees the opportunity to bid on jewelry, vacations and more, will be held. All proceeds of the event will benefit the VNA’s Children and Family Health Institute [CFHI].

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and we’re trying to make this event a really fun one,” Mr. Jensen said. “We’re trying to create as much awareness for the VNA … it’s amazing to me how many people do not know what the VNA is until they need them.”

