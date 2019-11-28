Third annual Ugly Sweater Run planned for Dec. 7

MANASQUAN — Throw on your ugliest sweater and head over to Manasquan’s beachfront for the third annual Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The 1.6-mile run will begin at 9 a.m. at the gazebo at Inlet Beach, with brunch and awards for best ugly sweater and top finishers to follow at Reef and Barrel, 153 Sea Girt Ave.

“So far it has been successful, the committee members really enjoy doing it,” said Ryan Basaman, Squan-A-Thon advisor. “We’re hoping we’ll have a good turnout again this year and hopefully we’ll continue getting better.”

To register, visit www.squanathon.com/ugly-sweater-run. Paper registration forms should be submitted to Squanathon, 167 Broad St., Manasquan, NJ 08736.

Registration is $25 per person or $75 per family. Payments can be made online, via Venmo [@Squanathon-FTK] or by check made payable to Squanathon. The first 100 registrants will receive a custom mug filled with a surprise.

The Squan-A-Thon committee came up with the idea of an Ugly Sweater Run three years ago, in hopes of raising awareness in the community.

