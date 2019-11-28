Future Educators Academy planned for Wall High School

WALL TOWNSHIP – The public school district is developing a new Future Educators Academy that is expected to open in September 2020 at Wall High School.

“We’re looking at opportunities for students who may be aspiring to the field of education,” Lisa Gleason, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, told board of education during its Nov. 12 workshop meeting.

“It would not be limited to just teaching, but also expose the students to other careers in education, such as administration, counseling or child study teams. We’re excited about that and we hope students are excited, too,” she said, noting that teacher shortages are well-documented in the United States.

The Future Educators Academy would be the sixth such “school-within-a-school” program at Wall High School, joining the Crimson College, Pre-Engineering, Service & Leadership, Visual & Performing Arts and Business & Finance academies.

Students must apply for admission to the career academies, which have rigorous course requirements and may offer internships or shadowing opportunities with professionals in the field, as well as the chance to earn college credits.

