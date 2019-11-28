BOE approves redesign of outside basketball courts

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education approved funding for a redesigned outdoor basketball court at its Monday, Nov. 25, meeting.

The board hired Spiezle Architectural Group Inc. to plan the redesign at a cost of $12,900, which does not include installation or engineering.

Spring Lake Heights Superintendent John Spalthoff said, “They will be doing the design, the bid packet, putting the bid out into the papers, receiving the bids, opening of the bids, preparing them and overseeing the project.”

The current outdoor courts will be torn out as part of the plan for the new basketball courts.

Mr. Spalthoff said, “This is estimated at a six-figure project at least.”

Board of education member Erik Gardner said the outdoor courts were resealed four or five years ago.

The replacement of the outdoor basketball courts is considered part of the ongoing referendum project.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.