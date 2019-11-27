Many holiday events scheduled in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough of Bradley Beach has announced a full schedule of events for the holiday season, starting on Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. with a Bonfire on the Beach. Bring a chair, blanket and some friends.

On Dec. 1, 4 p.m., Santa arrives by fire truck for the annual Tree Lighting at Riley Park, on Main Street, with live music and dance performances and free hot chocolate and cookies.

On Dec. 14, businesses on Main Street and around Riley Park will hold special sales, events and giveaways, including photos with Santa.

On Dec. 22, Bradley Bright, a fundraising festival of luminaries will light up the town for a good cause. For $20 a kit, you’ll receive 12 luminaries and battery-operated tea lights. All proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House in Long Branch.

Also on Dec. 22, the annual Menorah Lighting will be held in Riley Park at 6 p.m. Celebrate the Festival of Lights. Refreshments will be served afterward at the Biase Center, 719 Main St. Bradley Beach.

For more information please visit: www.bradleybeachnj.gov/events

