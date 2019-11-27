In Heights, Santa Claus is coming to school

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Parent Teacher Association’s Christmastime contributions will include its annual Breakfast with Santa and Santa Shop events in early December.

Kris Kringle and Mrs. Claus will visit Spring Lake Heights Elementary School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, to deliver gifts and lend an ear to children present. A hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon, sausage, sweets and more will be served as well, by event co-chairwoman Jami Walla, who operates the kitchen with her husband, Jeff.

“It’s a memory-maker,” said Ms. Walla. “A lot of functions the PTA does are to raise revenue for the school. But, this one is just a nice thing for families to come to. We’re not in it to make a lot of money, we’re in it to make everybody smile.”

Several crafts tables will also be set up, so children and their parents can participate in a series of holiday-themed projects between breakfast and a turn on Santa’s lap.

Admission is $10 per adult and $7 per child. Photographs with Santa are an additional $5. Attendees may pay at the door or by registering in advance at www.slheights.org/parents/pta. For more information, contact Dining Room Chairwoman Colleen Solinski at colltrause@yahoo.com or Ms. Walla at jachparke@yahoo.com.

