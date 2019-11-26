Manasquan Turkey Run draws nearly 2,800 competitors

MANASQUAN — The annual Manasquan Turkey Run drew its largest field to date Saturday, with nearly 2,800 community members from near and far, helping to make the 36-year annual Thanksgiving-tradition a gobbling success.

“This is the largest turnout in the event’s history,” Race Director Carmen Triggiano said Nov. 23.

“We have 2,769 runners, which is the largest. Usually it is around 2,300 and I think one of the things that helped us this year is that we went all online.

“Today everybody wants to sign up online, nobody wants to do it in person, though we have had a few runners sign up in the last couple nights. A lot of people also wait to see what the weather is going to be like … but this is great.”

Kicking off the morning was the one-mile race, which made its way from First Avenue to Brielle Road before finishing on Second Avenue.

“We wanted to do this as a family,” Tori Richardson said as she was joined by her husband Ryan and their three children.

“It is a healthy thing to do together, we’re spending quality time and just continuing the tradition. We’re very excited.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.