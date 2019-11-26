First Father-Son Turkey Bowl spurs food donations

WALL TOWNSHIP — A new Thanksgiving tradition was born Sunday as more than two dozen North Wall and South Wall players, along with their proud papas, came together to take part in the first annual Father-Son Flag Football Game on the fields off Baileys Corner Road.

Despite wet weather and cold temperatures, the inaugural Turkey Bowl drew many out for a morning of fun competition and community togetherness, with festivities kicking off promptly at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

“It is great to see the kids so excited. My son has been through the roof the last couple of weeks and just couldn’t wait to be here to have fun with his friends and the fathers,” John Partusch said.

The young 8- to 13-year-olds were eager to show off their skills, with many heading to the fields early to get some practice in before the official whistle was blown on the game.

While it might have been North Wall versus South Wall, both teams made sure not to forget an important reason everyone came together; to support those in need this holiday season.

“First and foremost thanks for coming out. We put this together as the first annual North Wall versus South Wall Turkey Bowl … [however] this isn’t about North Wall versus South Wall, it is really about all of us collectively getting together to meet new friends, have some fun,” organizer Mike Smith said before kickoff.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.