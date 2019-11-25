William [Bill] F. Bedle

William [Bill] F. Bedle, 85, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019.

Loving son of the late Katie Peze and Frank Bedle. Bill was born on January 7, 1934 and raised in Spring Lake. He was a parishioner of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church and a member of the Shore Acres Yacht Club. Bill served