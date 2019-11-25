Otto John Eggert Jr., 94, of Brielle, formerly of Nutley, died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
He peacefully entered the welcoming embrace of the Lord and will forever remain in the hearts of his loving family.
Born on Oct. 18, 1925 to the late Otto Sr. and Gerda Eggert of Nutley and Keysville, Virginia. Otto
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)