Otto John Eggert Jr.

Otto John Eggert Jr., 94, of Brielle, formerly of Nutley, died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

He peacefully entered the welcoming embrace of the Lord and will forever remain in the hearts of his loving family.

Born on Oct. 18, 1925 to the late Otto Sr. and Gerda Eggert of Nutley and Keysville, Virginia. Otto