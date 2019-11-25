Helen A. Killoch [Emmons], 96, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Brick. She was a lifetime resident of the Manasquan/Wall Township area.
Born on July 11, 1923 in Manasquan on East Main Street, Helen attended Manasquan Elementary and Manasquan High School, graduating in 1940. She
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)