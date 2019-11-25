Helen A. Killoch [Emmons], 96, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Brick. She was a lifetime resident of the Manasquan/Wall Township area.

Born on July 11, 1923 in Manasquan on East Main Street, Helen attended Manasquan Elementary and Manasquan High School, graduating in 1940. She