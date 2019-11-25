Doris Shepherd

Doris Shepherd, 88, of Sea Girt Estates, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Doris was born on June 28, 1931 in Montclair. She graduated Mountainside School of Nursing in 1952. Doris was an RN for Dr. Michael Doyle prior to working at Continental Insurance medical dept. for 13 years. Doris loved