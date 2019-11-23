Wall football wins Central Group III state title

The Wall football team knocked off Rumson-Fair Haven, 14-13 on Friday night to win the Central Jersey Group III state title.

Wall jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Logan Peters to Casey Larkin.

Peters and Larkin connected again later in the first half to give the Knights a comfortable 14-0 edge at halftime.

However, the defending champion Bulldogs came roaring back in the second half behind a revitalized passing attack.

Rumson cut the deficit to 14-7 in the third quarter and then scored again at the end of the quarter to make it 14-13.

A missed extra-point attempt kept the Knights ahead, and the Wall defense would need one last stand late in the game to secure the win.

They did just that, turning Rumson over on downs with just over 30 seconds left to seal the victory.

With a Central Jersey Group III state title under their belt, the Knights will now prepare for rival Manasquan on Thanksgiving before a trip to [likely] Metlife Stadium for an NJSIAA bowl game in December.

