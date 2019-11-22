‘Norma K’ captain part of rich history in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Long-time charter boat captain Kenneth J. Keller worked for decades out of the boroughs Ken’s Landing Marina, and his impact and dedication to the boating industry are shown through the long and rich history of his charter, the Norma K.

According to his wife, Norma, Mr. Keller, who died on Nov. 5 at the age of 84, was a quiet man who cared about his business, customers and other captains alike.

“He was dedicated,” she said. “He was a dedicated fisherman. He ran that boat seven days a week and wanted to be on board with the people at all times.”

Capt. Keller had always set out to be a boatman, according to Ms. Keller. After he was born in Jersey City in 1935, his parents William and Elizabeth Keller, soon moved from Glendola to Brielle, Manasquan and finally Brick. Capt. Keller used to hang around the docks as a child, she said.

