More cameras coming for Brick school buses

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Board of Education will be adding 30 more cameras on its school buses over the next couple of months, and plans to have cameras on all buses within the next few years, Brick Schools acting superintendent Sean Cranston announced at last week’s board of education meeting.

Right now less than half of the district’s 107 buses are currently equipped with cameras. The district was able to purchase more cameras over the summer, however, it has been unable to find the “manpower” to have the cameras installed on the buses.

“Currently, at this point in time, we only have 42 buses that have cameras on them,” Mr. Cranston said at the Thursday, Nov. 14, meeting. “We have 30 cameras that are ready to be installed, hopefully by early 2020 … We got them through a grant, they’re ordered and delivered.”

The announcement comes in response to a petition that circulated around social media last week, in which a mother who claimed her son was bullied and choked on a school bus called for mandatory cameras to be installed on all school buses. That petition has since garnered over 4,600 signatures.

“Buses are extremely small spaces with a very captive audience and a bus driver whose focus is on the road,” Katie Zeoli wrote on change.org as her reason for starting the petition.

“It should be mandatory that every school bus in Brick Township has both interior and exterior cameras installed in their buses.”

Ms. Zeoli said that her son had been punched and choked while other students taped her son, and she said the driver was “unaware” of the incident.

