Lavallette votes in a new Cheesecake Queen

LAVALLETTE — The community flocked to the borough’s Upper Shores Library on Friday, Nov. 15, but rather than checking out a book, they gathered to sample their favorite dessert.

The library’s annual Cheesecake Challenge called on staff and patrons to stir up a signature cheesecake; chocolate, strawberry and cookies and cream were just a few of the entered creations. The baker who receives the most votes holds the title of king or queen.

With eight entered cheesecakes the competition was a close race with patrons tasting the cakes, picking their favorite and casting a vote. Tasters could try each of the eight cakes, with some even trying their favorites more than once to narrow down their decision.

This year’s winner was Upper Shores Library’s very own Melissa Rutkowski who took home the crown with her chocolate cheesecake with an oreo cookie crust.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.