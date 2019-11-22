Football community remembers storied coach Warren Wolf

BRICK TOWNSHIP – Legendary Brick Township football head coach Warren Wolf died on Friday, Nov. 22.

Current Dragons head coach Len Zdanowicz confirmed the passing of Wolf, who was 92, via Twitter post at 6:40 p.m. along with a photo of the man who was the cornerstone of the Brick Township football community.

Zdanowicz posted, “It is with a heavy heart that we inform everyone of the passing of Coach Wolf.”

Many others shared their condolences and praised Wolf and his role in building the football program, including the Brick Memorial football team, which took to Twitter saying Wolf was “a true legend, an unbelievable role model and inspiration for so many young men in Brick.”

Wolf was the school’s first head football coach and wore many hats while working in the district including superintendent of schools.

He held the winningest record in the Shore Conference with 361 wins and had a lasting influence on New Jersey football with six NJSIAA sectional titles and 25 Shore Conference divisional championships.

Wolf resigned as the Dragons head coach in 2008 and coached his final season on the gridiron at Lakewood in 2010.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.