Santa is coming to Belmar this weekend

BELMAR — Santa Claus will be showing up in Belmar a bit early this year, as he is scheduled to be at the Creativity Lab, on Main Street, this Saturday.

On Nov. 23, Old Saint Nick will be at the business, located at 809 Main Street, to take photos with all the good little boys and girls.

“The Belmar Business Partnership encourages the community to shop local in Belmar on Small Business Saturday, November 30,” said Christine Cardellino, a BBP trustee and co-chair of the BBP’s Promotions Committee. You can find unique gifts in Belmar for all ages on your holiday shopping list, and our local family-owned businesses, specialty shops and restaurants would appreciate your support.”

The BBP also asks those who attend to bring a new unwrapped toy, book, or game for children between the ages of 2 months and 19 years which will go to the for the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh and Belmar Police Department’s toy drive.

Those who do donate will be entered to win a free birthday party at Creativity Lab for 2020.

This won’t be the only holiday event in the borough.

On Nov. 25, Belmar Cares will be holding a free holiday concert at the Taylor Pavilion at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted and will go towards the group’s charitable activities.

On Dec. 6, the borough will be holding its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Pyanoe Plaza, on Main Street.

