Planning board rebuffs council’s redevelopment plan

BELMAR — The borough’s planning board has ruled that a redevelopment plan for the site of the former Bank of America building and adjacent drive-through facility is not consistent with the borough’s master plan.

In a 5-4 decision made at the board’s Nov. 18 meeting, members expressed concerns over height standards and reduced parking requirements of a plan to redevelop Block 95, lots 5 and 7, at the corner of Main Street and Ninth Avenue.

Pat Wann, who is a member of the board and the borough council, said she was concerned with some building standards in the proposed plan. She made her comments after a two-hour public hearing in which residents voiced their concerns over increasing density and a lack of parking on Main Street.

“I am listening to everybody and I have feelings about Belmar too, I’ve been here 40 years and I have seen tremendous changes,” Councilwoman Wann said, “I think we have to be very careful of the density and the height [of developments].”

Expressing her concerns on proposed parking change, the councilwoman said, “I just have a problem. We [have] 50,000 [people] who come in here on a weekend, I don’t care if we don’t have any development; we don’t have any parking. We’re going to have a little more of a parking problem, but the height is what truly bothers me.”

In comments made toward the end of the meeting, Jay McDermott, the chair of the planning board who supported the plan, responded to some comments from the public who compared development in Belmar to that of neighboring boroughs.

“I know I hear people reference Avon and Spring Lake and Sea Girt, but we are not Sea Girt and Spring Lake and we are never going to be,” he said. “We’re Belmar, we are different and, quite frankly, I have been here many, many years and that is what I love about Belmar. At the same time, we could control what we are doing.”

Robert Forte, an alternate on the board, voted no on the plan but said overall he supported redevelopment.

“Redevelopment in Belmar is deemed to be necessary and it is, you don’t want Belmar to look like Asbury Park on Main Street, so the need for development is there,” he said.

Nick Valente, Sal Marchese, Joe Rizzitello, Mr. Forte and Councilwoman Wann voted against the plan.

Mr. McDermott; William Lindsay, the mayor designee on the board; Tom Burke; and Mike Campbell determined that the redevelopment plan was in compliance with the master plan.

The borough council voted unanimously to introduce the redevelopment plan, ordinance 2019-35, during their Nov. 6 meeting. The ordinance would need to have a public hearing before a vote for adoption. The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3.

