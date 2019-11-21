Manasquan announces pre-season beach badge sale dates

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Beach and Recreation has announced the dates for their pre-season beach badge and parking pass sales.

Beach badges and parking passes [while supplies last] will be sold Monday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 15, according to Beach and Recreation Superintendent Erik Ertle.

In anticipation of long lines, the Manasquan Beach Department office will be relocated to the St. Denis gym, 90 Union Ave., on Monday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All sales thereafter [Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 15] will take place at the Manasquan Beach Department office located at 205 Beach Front.

Pre-season prices are as follows: Adults ages 17 to 64, $80; juniors ages 12 to 16, $35; seniors 65 and over, $25; parking passes, $85. Proof of age is required for juniors and seniors.

Active military and their families can access Manasquan Beach for free, just show valid military identification to any badge checker. Veterans are also granted free beach access with proper identification.

Those who plan on purchasing beach badges and parking passes for the 2020 season are encouraged to create a Community Pass account prior to the sale dates. Beach badges and parking passes can be purchased online prior to pick-up.

