SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough has received a $75,000 Monmouth County Municipal Open Space grant for improvements to Joseph E. Robertson Park. The money will be used to plant trees throughout the park, although the grant application requested funds “to do some improvements to the shack that is in the back [of the property],” Councilwoman Sara King said at Monday night’s mayor and council meeting.

The borough engineer, Joe May, applied for the grant in September.

“We have some leeway as to how we spend the money, as long as we’re improving the park,” Mayor Thomas O’Brien added.

The borough’s focus on planting efforts in Joseph E. Robertson Park [also known locally as Allaire Road Park] followed an outcry from some residents when the municipal government removed 183 trees from the property this past summer, citing safety concerns.

“Now, we’re not so sure that’s exactly how we’re going to use it [the grant money],” Ms. King said. “Because we do have the situation with the rebuilding of the grove and other trees in that particular park.”

