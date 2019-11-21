From Bradley Beach, with love, from its residents

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough is full of stories, and the Bradley Beach Historical Society spent Sunday capturing tales of love that will be added to the historical society’s audio records.

The historical society held an Oral History Day on Nov. 17, with the society collecting love stories from current and past residents. Stories exhibited tales of past or current romances, or just their love for the borough.

“We’re here to collect stories and to keep the history of this wonderful town alive,” said Jayne Mackta, adding the historical society has been collecting love stories for the past year on their website.

Using a microphone and recording equipment, the president of the historical society, Paul Neshamkin, captured the stories.

Sherry Milchman’s family always summered in Bradley Beach. In the summer of 1962, the summer before she entered high school, she came to visit her aunt in the borough. Playing cards with some older ladies on the porch of the home, she was later kicked out of the game to make room for her aunt. It was then that her future mother-in-law made a suggestion that would change Ms. Milchman’s life forever.

“My mother in law then said to her son Lou, ‘Keep Sherry company,’ so he did,” Ms. Milchman said, adding that the pair walked down a teenage-infested Ocean Avenue and later walked to the boardwalk to Asbury Park.

“We smoked and we talked, and we became friends,” she said, adding that over the years, the two established a relationship that lasted the test of time. She married Louis Milchman after college, and the pair lived in Bradley Beach before later moving to a sheep ranch in Israel for a short period of time. They had three children together. In the end, they could not stay away from the borough, and moved back to Bradley Beach to open a printing business.

“Our adventure lasted 48 years, right here in Bradley Beach,” she added.

