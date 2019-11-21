Annual Turkey Run to be held this weekend

MANASQUAN — Manasquan’s annual Thanksgiving-time tradition, the Turkey Run, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Runners interested in participating still have time to enter the one-mile race beginning at 10 a.m. or the five-mile race beginning at 11 a.m.

Pre-race shirt and bib pick-up as well as late registration will be held at Leggett’s Sand Bar, 217 First Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pick-up and registration is also available on race day at 8:30 a.m. at the little league field, 69 Second Ave. T-shirts are not guaranteed with late registration.

“I’m looking forward to nice weather and a great turnout. It’s a great event for the community, the neighbors come out and support the runners who come up past their houses, people dress up in costumes because it’s the week before Thanksgiving,” said Carmen Triggiano, director of the Turkey Run.

Mr. Triggiano said he has worked on the Turkey Run for many years, but has spent the last six years as race director keeping the 36-year tradition alive.

More than 2,300 runners have signed up to participate in this year’s race, one of the largest crowds to date, Mr. Triggiano said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.