BOE plans independent probe of classroom trailers

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Board of Education is seeking an outside professional to conduct an independent review of the Central Elementary School classroom-trailers issue that has been the subject of complaints from parents and residents. The now vacant trailers are to be scrapped.

The school board had planned to hire a retired Superior Court judge, Thomas W. Cavanaugh Jr., to conduct the review at an hourly rate of $450. But Mr. Cavanaugh bowed out because of changes in his vacation plans, Board President Ralph Addonizio said at the Tuesday, Nov. 19, board meeting.

“The board will now need to expand our search for professional or experts to perform the review of the Central School trailers,” Mr. Addonizio said. “The board will be seeking public, private and governmental entities to respond to our inquiry, to see if there are options that can minimize the cost for this review.

The two trailers had housed four classrooms since 2007. But controversy arose in August as a repair job to replace siding on the trailers was underway. Several parents said they saw rotting wood beams and insect infestation exposed when the old siding was pulled off, and they protested plans at the time to continue use of the trailers.

The district relocated the fifth-grade classes into the main building when school began in September, and the board later decided it will get rid of the now-vacant trailers.

