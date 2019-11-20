Anthony A. Baldino

Anthony A. Baldino, 93, of Manasquan and later Toms River, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Sunnyside Manor of Wall. 

Anthony was born in Newark in 1926 and enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating from high school, serving in the Pacific during World War II. Following his time in the