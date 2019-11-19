Harry Donald Eichhorn

Harry Donald Eichhorn, 92, musician and band director, died November 18, 2019 at his home in Wall with wife Kathy and dog Nellie by his side.

He was born January 29, 1927 in Newark to Robert Job Eichhorn and Katherine Milne Eichhorn. He grew up in East Orange and studied piano, violin and cornet at