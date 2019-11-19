Barbara Ann Selick

By
Star News Group Staff
-
39 views

Barbara Ann Selick, 84, of Sea Girt Estates, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Rose Garden Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Toms River.

Barbara was born in East Orange and raised in Hasbrouck Heights. In her youth, she enjoyed playing a variety of sports, especially field hockey. Barbara was