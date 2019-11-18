Clemmensen to seek recount in mayoral loss to Farrell

SEA GIRT — Councilman Mark Clemmensen, whose surprisingly strong write-in challenge of Mayor Kenneth Farrell in the Nov. 5 election fell short by only 10 votes, said Monday that he hopes to file a petition for a recount late this week.

“Is not as simple as just doing a letter to the judge and asking for a recount,” Mr. Clemmensen said. “We need to put a legal petition together. We’ll be working on that this week and working on getting it to the court.”

He added: “I feel we owe that out of respect to our voters who made such an effort to do a write-in [ballot].”





Mr. Clemmensen, who won re-election to the borough council on Nov. 5, had announced his separate write-in candidacy for mayor just 12 days earlier. A Nov. 12 tally of late mail-in and provisional votes by the Monmouth County Board of Elections gave him 360 write-in votes to 370 votes for Mayor Farrell, whose name was on the ballot. The board classified that result as official on Nov. 13.

The mayor said he was “feeling good” about the updated numbers on Nov. 12.

Mr. Clemmensen, however, said he observed the vote counting on Nov. 12 morning believed he was only down by 5 votes, rather than the 10 reported by the elections board.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.