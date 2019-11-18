William Frank Morelli

William Frank Morelli, 80, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at his home.

Bill was born in the Bronx, New York on October 8, 1939 a son of the late Frank and Olga Morelli. Bill worked for many years in the construction business as an Operating Engineer and was