Spiros J. Bardis

By
Star News Group Staff
-
34 views

Spiros J. Bardis, 32, of Bradley Beach, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

He is survived by his loving parents John and Helen Bardis and his sisters along with their spouses, Penny and Teddy Kavarakas, Sofia and Sotiri Kaklamanis and Loula and Vasili Dinis. Spiros was a loving son, brother and beloved