Mark R. Graham, 64, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
He worked as a tradesman who worked at A & A Machinery in Morrisville, Pennsylvania among other companies throughout his career. Mark was born in Orange, in 1955 to Patrick and Margaret Graham. He
