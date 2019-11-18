Marilyn C. Malone, 89, of Manasquan, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Born in Teaneck on March 11, 1930, she lived in Bergenfield until the family moved to Manasquan in 1944. She attended Manasquan High School, Class of 1947, where she met her husband Jack.

Marilyn was a lifetime member, past president and treasurer of the